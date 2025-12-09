56°
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center
BATON ROUGE - Musicians Bob Dylan and Randy Travis are set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center in 2026, officials said.
Travis, as part of his More Life Tour, will play on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Dylan is set to perform April 27 at 8 p.m. for his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.
Additionally, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire will also take place at the River Center on April 25-26 with three different showtimes. For more info, check here.
