Latest Weather Blog
Board of Regents approves accelerated program for growing industries at LSU-A; makes other changes at LSU
BATON ROUGE — The state Board of Regents has approved an "accelerated bachelor's degree" at LSU's Alexandria campus, approved an artificial intelligence program at LSU in Baton Rouge and also approved a name change for a school in LSU's performing arts center.
The accelerated degree at LSU-A includes 90-hour programs combining general education classes and specialized curricula in high-demand career fields.
"It's imperative that our higher education institutions remain aligned with workforce needs as demand continues to grow in key industries," board Chairwoman Misti S. Cordell said in a statement.
The accelerated programs will be in bioinformatics, which involves biological datasets, and information technology.
The bachelor of science in artificial Intelligence sequence at LSU will feature experiential and work-based learning opportunities.
Trending News
LSU's College of Music and Dramatic Arts will rename its School of Theatre to the School of Theatre & Film. A statement from the school said the name change reflects the school's "evolving role within the university, the community, and the booming film industry in Louisiana."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Geaux Far Day' at state capitol connects lawmakers with early childhood development...
-
Ascension Parish deputies arrest 2 men accused of Gonzales drive-by shooting
-
1 dead following fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive in Baton...
-
Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish schools to hold job fair for teachers