Board of Regents approves accelerated program for growing industries at LSU-A; makes other changes at LSU

BATON ROUGE — The state Board of Regents has approved an "accelerated bachelor's degree" at LSU's Alexandria campus, approved an artificial intelligence program at LSU in Baton Rouge and also approved a name change for a school in LSU's performing arts center.

The accelerated degree at LSU-A includes 90-hour programs combining general education classes and specialized curricula in high-demand career fields.

"It's imperative that our higher education institutions remain aligned with workforce needs as demand continues to grow in key industries," board Chairwoman Misti S. Cordell said in a statement.

The accelerated programs will be in bioinformatics, which involves biological datasets, and information technology.

The bachelor of science in artificial Intelligence sequence at LSU will feature experiential and work-based learning opportunities.

LSU's College of Music and Dramatic Arts will rename its School of Theatre to the School of Theatre & Film. A statement from the school said the name change reflects the school's "evolving role within the university, the community, and the booming film industry in Louisiana."