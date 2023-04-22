65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Blues Fest takes over downtown Baton Rouge

Saturday, April 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Musicians, artists, visitors and locals alike flooded downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday for the second day of the Blues Fest. 

The festival officially kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Hilton with Hanna PK and Chris Leblanc. On Saturday the party moved outside and into the open. 

More than 50 musicians will be on and off of five stages through the festival that has been running since 1981. Festival organizers expect tens of thousands of people to pass through the free festival at some point. 

Blues Fest runs until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and wraps up on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

If the weekend isn't enough soul music, the festival encourages listeners to head over to Phil Brady's—who they claim has the longest-running 21-year Thursday night blues jam around— or Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary. 

