Blood drive held for 'hero' survivor of deadly Tickfaw boat crash

PLAQUEMINE - One week after a fatal boating accident in Tickfaw, two survivors of the crash are facing a long recovery.

According to a family friend, Hunter Caballero saved the life of his girlfriend, Jillian Bernard, when she was thrown from the boat and fractured her femur upon impact. Caballero sustained critical injuries himself, but still fought through the pain to save others.

"He saved her and was in the process of trying to save a few people and he struggled," said Tim Repp, a family friend of Caballero's.

Repp says Caballero and Bernard will be in the hospital for weeks while they regain their strength. GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both victims to help with expenses during such a difficult time.

On Sunday, a blood drive was held at the St. John the Evangelist Church in Plaquemine to assist the North Oaks hospital with a blood shortage. Repp also said Caballero was losing blood again Sunday morning and required a blood transfusion.

"It was the donations before the accident that helped save Hunter's life. Now what he's doing more than anything is encouraging others to come out and be that same hero that he was," Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center, said.

According to Adams, 47 people donated blood at Sunday's drive. If you missed the event, he says there are plenty of other ways to help out.

"There will be more blood drives for Hunter but you can donate at any blood drive. Just let our staff know that you're giving for Hunter and those donations will be recorded," Adams said.

Adams also added that for each donation of blood, the Blood Center will contribute financially to Caballero's family to assist with expenses during his rehabilitation.

"That travel back and forth from here to Hammond is grueling and just getting food and maybe a hotel or whatever is really key," Adams said.

You can find blood donation centers in your area by clicking here.

Click here for Caballero's GoFundMe, organized by his sister.

Click here for Bernard's GoFundMe.