'Blessing of the Build' kicks off Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build in Gardere

BATON ROUGE — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge kicked off its Gardere-area Interfaith Build with a "Blessing of the Build" on Saturday.

Faith leaders from multiple churches gathered to bless the property before getting to work.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge CEO Ritchie Goebel is proud of the work his affiliate, which was founded in 1989, is doing for the community.

"Our affiliate of Habitat for Humanity really got its roots in Interfaith Federation here in town, so this is a really special build for us because it's always a return back to our roots, really creating opportunities for affordable housing for hard-working families here in our community," Goebel said.

He said their next build, in October, will support women's home ownership.