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Blazing 18-wheeler causes traffic nightmare on I-10 Tuesday
HENDERSON - A late-morning 18-wheeler fire caused miles of backups on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday morning.
It's open! Officials have opened I-10 East in Henderson after an 18-wheeler caught fire earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/HZKMcnjvw0— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) November 27, 2018
The incident was reported before 11 a.m. on the upslope of the Basin Bridge. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route. The scene was finally cleared just after 4 p.m. and open to traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18 wheeler fire CLOSES I-10 E in Henderson at the upslope of Basin Bridge. pic.twitter.com/K8MuoM8NPs— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 27, 2018
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The photo above was posted by state police.
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