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Blazing 18-wheeler causes traffic nightmare on I-10 Tuesday

7 years 5 months 4 days ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 November 27, 2018 10:46 AM November 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON - A late-morning 18-wheeler fire caused miles of backups on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported before 11 a.m. on the upslope of the Basin Bridge. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route. The scene was finally cleared just after 4 p.m. and open to traffic.

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