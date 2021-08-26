'Black Panther' star, Letitia Wright, hospitalized after stunt accident on set

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright is in the hospital Thursday morning after sustaining injuries on the set of the movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in Boston, Massachusetts, according to Variety.

The news outlet says Wright's injuries are minor and she is expected to be released soon.

A spokesperson for Marvel told Variety, "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Though the scene the 27-year-old star was filming happened to take place in Boston, the majority of the Marvel sequel will be shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the first 'Black Panther' movie, Wright portrayed the role of the popular 'Shuri,' a genius inventor and the younger sister of the film's primary character, 'T’Challa,' who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Her character also appeared in other Marvel films such as, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The sequel to 'Black Panther' is being directed by Ryan Coogler and is expected to be released to theaters July 8, 2022.