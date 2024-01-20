Bishop Mario Dorsonville died Friday night, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced

Bishop Mario Dorsonville died at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner Friday at 6:50 p.m., the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux said.

Dorsonville was appointed Feb. 1, 2023 and was installed March 29, 2023. He died at 63 due to ongoing health complications relating to his liver disease, which was discovered late last year.

The College of Consultors will meet on Monday, January 22, to discuss funeral arrangements as well as select a Diocesan Administrator, who will lead the diocese until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop. The diocese also said a funeral will be around late January and for the ceremonies will be local.

Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge issued the following statement Friday evening:

I was deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of my brother bishop Mario Dorsonville of Houma-Thibodaux. The faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge join me in prayer for the people of his diocese who have embraced him so lovingly during his short time among them. May he rest eternally in the arms of our Lord and Savior.