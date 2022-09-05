Bird's nest on building sign causes fire after electrical malfunction

BATON ROUGE - After an electrical malfunction, a bird's nest in the sign of a building caused a fire late Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to Vina's Cleaners on Monterrey Drive off of South Choctaw Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The department said once it was on the scene, it found the sign on the building's roof had caught fire, and the bird's nest in part of the sign had acted as kindling.

The BRFD kept the fire from spreading to other parts of the building. No injuries were reported.