Latest Weather Blog
Biofuel company plans $1.35 billion investment into Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE — A proposed $1.35 billion investment into the Port of South Louisiana would establish one of the world's largest renewable biofuels production facilities, Louisiana Economic Development said Tuesday.
Toronto-based Woodland Biofuels' investment would utilize waste biomass to produce sustainable biofuel to be used in transportation, heating and electricity generation.
According to Woodland Biofuels, the project would include the largest renewable natural gas production plant in the world. The company said it expects to permanently remove hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually and store it safely underground at a carbon sequestration site to be determined at a later date.
If the project moves forward, the company expects to create 110 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $90,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project would result in 259 indirect new jobs for a total of 369 potential new jobs.
Woodlands Biofuels estimates that the project, which will be located in the Globalplex multimodal facility at the Port of South Louisiana, would also create approximately 500 construction jobs.
Trending News
A front-end engineering design study for the site is anticipated to be finalized by the second quarter of 2025, with a final investment decision expected by the end of next year, LED said. Commercial operations for the first phase of the project are projected to start in 2028.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
-
EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal