Bill to speed up post-conviction relief process advances

BATON ROUGE - When it comes to the post-conviction process for capital murder cases, Attorney General Liz Murrill argues it takes too long, and the families of those killed deserve justice.

Three decades ago, Larry Roy broke into a Rapides Parish home, stabbing Sally Richard, her ex-husband, her aunt, and young children. Sally and her children survived, though one of her sons has trouble speaking aloud, even after five surgeries.

“It affects us a whole lot,” Sally Richard said. “I can't rest at night, having nightmares, on medication, and half the time I still can't sleep."

Wayne Guzzardo’s daughter, Stephanie, was killed in 1995. In the 30 years since, he’s attended numerous hearings for her killer, Todd Wessinger.

“My wife and I want to remember our daughter as she lived, but they won't let us because we have to go through the gory details every time we come back and remember the time she died, which was horrific,” Guzzardo said.

A bill from Slidell State Rep. Brian Glorioso, which is supported by Murrill, is aimed at speeding up the post-conviction relief process for capital murder cases. Appeals will need to be filed within a year, rather than two years after conviction.

The fiscal note suggests the measure could cost about $4.5 million. The Mwalimu Center for Justice, a non-profit law office for those on death row, spoke against the bill. They said during the committee that if the post-conviction process were sped up, their offices would require more staff.

The bill advanced the House Appropriations Committee and is headed to the House floor.