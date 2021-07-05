Bill Cassidy set to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Monday

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy will take his health care discussion to late night television Monday.

I will be on @JimmyKimmelLive tonight to talk health care. Hope you can tune in. https://t.co/sI9FkIeRs9 — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) May 8, 2017

The Republican senator is slated to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' after spending several days promoting what he has dubbed as the "Jimmy Kimmel Test". The term refers to how the new healthcare bill handles citizens with pre-existing conditions.

Cassidy recently explained the test in an interview with CNN.

"Will a child born with congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in the first year of life?"

Cassidy came up with the idea after Kimmel delivered a passionate monologue about how the Affordable Care Act allowed his son to undergo surgery for a heart defect. He argued that people with pre-existing conditions would struggle for coverage under the GOP's proposed health care bill.

Cassidy says he is working on a new bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions and reduces premiums.

The show will air Monday at 10:35 p.m.