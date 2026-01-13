Morgan City Police: Baton Rouge man arrested for stalking, video voyeurism

MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a Baton Rouge man after a stalking investigation involving a Morgan City resident, officers said.

Blaine Sylvester, 22, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and criminal trespassing on Jan. 9, officials said. As the investigation continued, he was booked for simple burglary, video voyeurism and criminal trespassing.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.