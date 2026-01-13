EXCLUSIVE: LSU AD Verge Ausberry talks hiring Lane Kiffin and crazy first two months on the job

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry has worked nearly 40 years for his chance to lead the LSU athletic department, and now that he's in charge, he's working overtime.

Ausberry sat down with WBRZ for his first interview since being named LSU's athletic director back on Oct. 31, 2025.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The 30-minute interview with sports director Michael Cauble touched on a number of topics, including the hiring of new football head coach Lane Kiffin, the current state of NIL in college athletics and how Ausberry hopes to move the department forward.