Assumption deputies: Two arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after dog seen hanging from porch

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested two people for aggravated cruelty to animal charges after a dog was seen hanging off a porch, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were dispatched to La. Highway 401 on a complaint of a malnourished dog. Deputies located a dog hanging off a porch with a mechanism tied to the dog, appearing near death and unable to breathe.

A deputy was able to put the dog back on the porch and the dog to be in a severe stage of malnourishment. Officials learned the owners were Kenny Lacy, 47, and Shavonne Marie Lacy, 58.

Both were booked for aggravated cruelty to animals.