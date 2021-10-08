Biden administration takes steps to protect survivors of 'Havana Syndrome'

By means of the HAVANA (Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks) Act, the Biden administration is protecting government representatives who've been victims of incidents that left them with a series of odd and seemingly inexplicable symptoms known as 'Havana Syndrome.'

According to CNN, President Joe Biden on Friday signed the HAVANA Act into law and released a statement, saying, "I was pleased to sign the HAVANA Act into law to ensure we are doing our utmost to provide for U.S. Government personnel who have experienced anomalous health incidents."

Causes and symptoms of Havana Syndrome

Havana Syndrome has typically affected U.S. spies, diplomats, and government workers. It is described as an incident that results in unusual, unexplained health problems. Most victims of Havana Syndrome say the inciting incident involved hearing a strange grating noise that seemed to come from a specific direction.

Some victims experienced it as a pressure, a vibration, or a sensation comparable to driving a car with the window partly rolled down. The noises lasted from 20 seconds to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, other people nearby did not report hearing anything.

After this, many victims reported experiencing vertigo, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and intense headaches. At least one survivor must now wear a hearing aid as a result of the incident. Others, no longer able to hold down a job, felt they had no choice but to retire early.

Though there is no expert consensus on the syndrome's cause, a co-author of the Journal of American Medical Association study says microwave weapons are being considered as "a main suspect."

The U.S. intelligence services has not reached a formal determination of the cause of the Havana syndrome, but some U.S. officials have insinuated they believe Russian military intelligence may be behind the incidents.

Survivors faced roadblocks while seeking healthcare

Despite the severity of the victim's symptoms, some report that when they've attempted to explain the extent of their suffering to high-ranking officials, they're met with blatant skepticism. The survivors say this makes it challenging to access much-needed medical care.

For example, until recently, survivors of Havana Syndrome were denied medical care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health, which left them to try and find assistance from a series of physicians in the private sector.

In other words, sufferers were shuffled from one baffled doctor to another, and instead of finding relief, they found themselves treated with little respect.

The HAVANA Act is designed to change such challenges. This was reiterated by President Biden during Friday's closed-door signing as he said, "Addressing these incidents has been a top priority for my Administration."

The Act commits the US government to increasing medical support for officials who have been affected by the mysterious incidents.

According to the new law, the CIA and the State Department will create regulations "detailing fair and equitable criteria for payment" to survivors suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

More cases of Havana Syndrome occurring globally

The HAVANA Act is going into effect as more cases continue to occur worldwide.

One of the most recent happened to a member of CIA Director Bill Burns' staff while on a trip to India.

So far, more than 200 cases have been reported worldwide, according to Burns.

President Biden says his administration is on track to fully investigate the incidents and treat those who've been impacted by Havana Syndrome.

"We are bringing to bear the full resources of the U.S. Government to make available first-class medical care to those affected and to get to the bottom of these incidents, including to determine the cause and who is responsible," Biden said in his statement.