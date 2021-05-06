Biden administration releases details related to 'American Families Plan'

President Biden lays out the 'American Families Plan' while addressing Congress on April 28, 2021

WASHINGTON - The White House issued a Thursday morning news release regarding additional information related to President Joe Biden's proposed 'American Families Plan.'

The plan includes the implementation of child care and paid leave programs for employees with children. It lays out a strategy that would invest billions in these initiatives as well as in universal preschool and the provision of a tax credit for working families.

The White House, on Thursday, provided an overview of how the plan would impact families in Louisiana, that document can be viewed here.

The document says the plan aims to, "help families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with now, lower health insurance premiums, and continue the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty."

It goes on to say the plan will, "yield significant economic returns – boosting productivity and economic growth, supporting a larger, more productive, and healthier workforce on a sustained basis, and generating savings to states and the federal government."

According to The Hill, fifty-eight percent of voters surveyed say they support the President's $1.8 trillion plan.