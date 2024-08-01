Biden administration policy expanding Title IX protections to LGBTQ+ students take effect

BATON ROUGE — The Biden administration's revised Title IX regulations that broaden protections for LGBTQ+ students and victims of campus sexual assault take effect on Thursday after Louisiana officials attempted to challenge the policy.

The new provisions include rolling back rules created by the previous administration that added new protections for students accused of sexual misconduct, as well as giving safeguards to LGBTQ+ athletes, a group not directly addressed in the original 1972 law.

The new rules clarify that Title IX forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The revised Title IX regulations put forward in April fulfilled a campaign promise by President Joe Biden but stopped shy of including a new policy forbidding schools from outright banning transgender athletes, a move seen by many as a political maneuver during an election year in which Republicans have rallied around bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports.

The administration's new rule makes “crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming and that respect their rights,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill voiced opposition to the new regulations, suing the Biden administration in response.

"Joe Biden's extreme gender ideology is a threat to the safety and dignity of women and girls. The people - who can’t even tell you what a woman is - just killed Title IX. This won’t stand..." Murrill said when the change was announced.

Murrill was joined by Gov. Jeff Landry and Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley in her opposition of the new provisions, mirroring the sentiments of 20 Republican-led states that challenged the policy.