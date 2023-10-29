76°
Bicyclist dead after accident with car in Gonzales on Sunday
GONZALES - A male bicyclist died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.
According to a short report from the Gonzales Police Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the corner of East Chelsea Street and South Burnside Avenue.
No information about the circumstances of the crash or any information about the victim has been released.
