Betti's Bus sleighing in West Feliciana, bringing the Spirit of Christmas to children in the parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - School bus driver Betti Dooley turns her big yellow ride into a blue and white Yuletide each year after Thanksgiving. The children love Frosty and Betti loves that the snowmen are sporting West Feliciana Parish Schools colors.

Betti has been a school bus driver for West Feliciana for nearly 30 years. She left her job at Riverbend in St. Francisville because she wanted to drive a school bus and spend more time with her two daughters.

"I got my license and did field trips and played around for two years. Then, the opportunity came up for me to get a route. They asked me if I wanted to buy a bus and I said yes, so I bought a school bus," Betti said.

She is assigned about 55 children every year.

"They come to me when they are four and when they leave fifth grade, they have to ride a different bus. I have them for seven years and they're my babies. I'm hugging and telling them I love them," Betti said.

Many are still sleepy-eyed when she picks them up - but not for long. For Betti, it's about much more than just driving the kids to and from school. She is all about looking for opportunities along the neighborhood routes to create memorable experiences.

"If we see a bunny - we are stopping. A sunrise...my kids love a sunrise," Betti said. "One time, we saw a baby fox and then we looked and there was a hole and it had all these other babies. Well, then that related to the conversation of what is the plural of fox?"

The kids also have stay-in-your-seat dance parties and they love it.

"I heard a song last week ... 'I put my hands up, they're playing my song.' And I looked and the whole bus was doing that. It makes my heart happy."

Birthday parties on Betti's bus are a big deal too. Countless birthday bashes full of colorful streamers, balloons and celebratory treats. For special occasions like graduation or school dances, Betti literally rolls out the red carpet.

"That is some kind of fun. I have a red carpet, strobe lights all the way through the bus," she said.

Her bus is so popular it has a hashtag, #IRodeBetti'sBus, and T-shirts too. She says the kids are part of her family, which is why she has so many of their pictures and special notes to her on the fridge, walls and other areas of her kitchen and home.

In 2019, West Feliciana Parish Schools recognized Betti as Employee of the Month. In 2023, she was awarded Outstanding School Support Employee of the Year. Just about every year on the first day of school moms on her bus route dress up as Betti.

"They all had on blue polo shirts, gray wigs. They were at the first station dancing when the bus went by," Betti said.

Turns out, some of the parents actually rode Betti's bus when they were students.

For Betti Dooley, the Spirit of Christmas happens all school year long. The gift she cherishes most is taking in all the special moments with her babies.

"I do love them and they love me. I'm like a grandma....and they think I'm crazy."