Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Will Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs? $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Quinnipiac @ St. Peter's: St. Peter's -2.5
Marist @ Iona: Iona -2.5
Xavier @ Georgetown: Xavier +1.5
Michigan State @ Ohio State: Ohio State -2.5
Creighton @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5
Nevada @ New Mexico: New Mexico -5.5
NBA:
Hornets @ Pistons: Pistons -6.5
Magic @ Raptors: Magic -1.5
Knicks @ Thunder: Knicks +4.5
Celtics @ Rockets: Celtics -2.5
Cavaliers @ Mavericks: Mavericks +7.5
Grizzlies @ Kings: Kings -2.5
NHL:
Penguins @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Canadiens ML
Ducks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5
Predators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals
Saturday
NFL:
Browns @ Ravens: Ravens -19.5
Bengals @ Steelers: Bengals -1.5
Men's College Basketball:
Florida @ Kentucky: Kentucky -2.5
UNC @ Notre Dame: UNC -4.5
Boston College @ Georgia Tech: Boston College +7.5
UCLA @ Nebraska: UCLA -1.5
Baylor @ Iowa State: Baylor +8.5
BYU @ Houston: BYU +11.5
NBA:
TBD
Trending News
NHL:
Rangers @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Devils @ Sharks: Devils -1.5
Bruins @ Maple Leafs: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Utah Hockey Club @ Stars: Stars ML
Oilers @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NFL:
Giants @ Eagles: Eagles -2.5
Panthers @ Falcons: Falcons -7.5
Jaguars @ Colts: Colts -4.5
Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +1.5
Chiefs @ Broncos: Chiefs +10.5
Vikings @ Lions: Lions -2.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...