$$$ Best Bets: Will Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs? $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball! Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Quinnipiac @ St. Peter's: St. Peter's -2.5

Marist @ Iona: Iona -2.5

Xavier @ Georgetown: Xavier +1.5

Michigan State @ Ohio State: Ohio State -2.5

Creighton @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5

Nevada @ New Mexico: New Mexico -5.5 NBA:

Hornets @ Pistons: Pistons -6.5

Magic @ Raptors: Magic -1.5

Knicks @ Thunder: Knicks +4.5

Celtics @ Rockets: Celtics -2.5

Cavaliers @ Mavericks: Mavericks +7.5

Grizzlies @ Kings: Kings -2.5



NHL:

Penguins @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Canadiens ML

Ducks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5

Predators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals Saturday

NFL:

Browns @ Ravens: Ravens -19.5

Bengals @ Steelers: Bengals -1.5 Men's College Basketball:

Florida @ Kentucky: Kentucky -2.5

UNC @ Notre Dame: UNC -4.5

Boston College @ Georgia Tech: Boston College +7.5

UCLA @ Nebraska: UCLA -1.5

Baylor @ Iowa State: Baylor +8.5

BYU @ Houston: BYU +11.5 NBA:

Rangers @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Devils @ Sharks: Devils -1.5

Bruins @ Maple Leafs: o5.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Utah Hockey Club @ Stars: Stars ML

Oilers @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals Sunday

NFL:

Giants @ Eagles: Eagles -2.5

Panthers @ Falcons: Falcons -7.5

Jaguars @ Colts: Colts -4.5

Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +1.5

Chiefs @ Broncos: Chiefs +10.5

Vikings @ Lions: Lions -2.5 Men's College Basketball:

TBD NBA:

TBD NHL:

TBD