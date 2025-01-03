$$$ Best Bets: Will Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs? $$$

65°
1 hour 33 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 3:32 PM January 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Quinnipiac @ St. Peter's: St. Peter's -2.5
Marist @ Iona: Iona -2.5
Xavier @ Georgetown: Xavier +1.5
Michigan State @ Ohio State: Ohio State -2.5
Creighton @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5
Nevada @ New Mexico: New Mexico -5.5

NBA:
Hornets @ Pistons: Pistons -6.5
Magic @ Raptors: Magic -1.5
Knicks @ Thunder: Knicks +4.5
Celtics @ Rockets: Celtics -2.5
Cavaliers @ Mavericks: Mavericks +7.5
Grizzlies @ Kings: Kings -2.5

NHL: 
Penguins @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Canadiens ML
Ducks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5
Predators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday
NFL:
Browns @ Ravens: Ravens -19.5
Bengals @ Steelers: Bengals -1.5

Men's College Basketball:
Florida @ Kentucky: Kentucky -2.5
UNC @ Notre Dame: UNC -4.5
Boston College @ Georgia Tech: Boston College +7.5
UCLA @ Nebraska: UCLA -1.5
Baylor @ Iowa State: Baylor +8.5
BYU @ Houston: BYU +11.5

NBA:
NHL:
Rangers @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Devils @ Sharks: Devils -1.5
Bruins @ Maple Leafs: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Utah Hockey Club @ Stars: Stars ML
Oilers @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals

Sunday
NFL:
Giants @ Eagles: Eagles -2.5
Panthers @ Falcons: Falcons -7.5
Jaguars @ Colts: Colts -4.5
Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +1.5
Chiefs @ Broncos: Chiefs +10.5
Vikings @ Lions: Lions -2.5

Men's College Basketball:
NBA: 
NHL:
