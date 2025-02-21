$$$ Best Bets: Top 10 matchups in college hoops! $$$

46°
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball!

Friday

NBA:
Grizzlies @ Magic: Magic +3.5
Knicks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -8.5
Bucks @ Wizards: Bucks -5.5
Pelicans @ Mavericks: Mavericks -5.5
Timberwolves @ Rockets: Timberwolves +3.5
Warriors @ Kings: Warriors -1.5

Men's College Basketball:
Bowling Green @ Toledo: Bowling Green +8.5
Dayton @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago ML
Marquette @ Villanova: Marquette -1.5
Dartmouth @ Penn: Penn -1.5
Harvard @ Princeton: o139.5 Total Points
Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -2.5

College Baseball:
Omaha @ LSU: LSU -5.5
Oregon State @ Virginia: Oregon State ML
Louisiana Tech @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss ML
Washington @ Stanford: Stanford -1.5
Alabama @ Coastal Carolina: Alabama -1.5
San Diego @ Arizona: Arizona -1.5

Saturday

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
Oilers @ Flyers: Oilers ML
Capitals @ Penguins: Capitals ML
Rangers @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Kraken @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Ducks @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Men's College Basketball:
Oregon @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -7.5
Tennessee @ Texas A&M: Tennessee -2.5
Iowa State @ Houston: Iowa State +7.5
Kentucky @ Alabama: Alabama -6.5
Missouri @ Arkansas: Missouri -1.5
Illinois @ Duke: Duke -9.5

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

 

Sunday

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

Women’s College Basketball:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

