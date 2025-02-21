$$$ Best Bets: Top 10 matchups in college hoops! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball!

Friday

NBA:

Grizzlies @ Magic: Magic +3.5

Knicks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -8.5

Bucks @ Wizards: Bucks -5.5

Pelicans @ Mavericks: Mavericks -5.5

Timberwolves @ Rockets: Timberwolves +3.5

Warriors @ Kings: Warriors -1.5

Men's College Basketball:

Bowling Green @ Toledo: Bowling Green +8.5

Dayton @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago ML

Marquette @ Villanova: Marquette -1.5

Dartmouth @ Penn: Penn -1.5

Harvard @ Princeton: o139.5 Total Points

Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -2.5

College Baseball:

Omaha @ LSU: LSU -5.5

Oregon State @ Virginia: Oregon State ML

Louisiana Tech @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss ML

Washington @ Stanford: Stanford -1.5

Alabama @ Coastal Carolina: Alabama -1.5

San Diego @ Arizona: Arizona -1.5



Saturday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

Oilers @ Flyers: Oilers ML

Capitals @ Penguins: Capitals ML

Rangers @ Sabres: Sabres ML

Kraken @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Ducks @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Men's College Basketball:

Oregon @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -7.5

Tennessee @ Texas A&M: Tennessee -2.5

Iowa State @ Houston: Iowa State +7.5

Kentucky @ Alabama: Alabama -6.5

Missouri @ Arkansas: Missouri -1.5

Illinois @ Duke: Duke -9.5

Women's College Basketball:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

Sunday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

Women’s College Basketball:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD