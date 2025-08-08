$$$ Best Bets: Tons of Sunday baseball action!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, UFC 318 and the British Open!

Friday



MLB:

Angels @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5 (L)

Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML (W)

Reds @ Mets: Mets ML (L)

Royals @ Marlins: Marlins ML (W)

Yankees @ Braves: u8.5 Total Runs (L)

Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (L)

Saturday

MLB:

Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML

Orioles @ Rays: o8.5 Total Runs

Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Cardinals @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs

Twins @ Rockies: Twins ML

Astros @ Mariners: o7.5 Total Runs



British Open:

To Finish Top 5: Robert MacIntyre (+200)

To Win: Scottie Scheffler (-175)

2 Ball (Round 3): Jon Rahm to beat Shane Lowry (-175)

3rd Round Leader: Brian Harman (+1000)



UFC 318:

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Brzeski ML

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov: Prado ML

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Vettori ML

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Ige ML

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Kopylov ML

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: o4.5 Total Rounds

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Poirier ML



Sunday

MLB:

Orioles @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Reds @ Mets: u8.5 Total Runs

Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Twins @ Rockies: Twins -1.5

Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML



