65°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Three Tiger teams to handle business this weekend! $$$
Best Bets is back!
Hunter and Michael are here, giving you the picks that include LSU @ Alabama for the first Saturday in November.
Week 10 of College Football:
Notre Dame -2.5
Missouri +15.5
LSU o28.5 Team Points
Trending News
Week 9 of the NFL!
Ravens -5.5
Eagles -3
Bengals -1.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal