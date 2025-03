$$$ Best Bets: The Madness sure is Sweet!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for March Madness and the MLB! Thursday Men's College Basketball (SWEET 16):

BYU @ Alabama: Alabama -3.5

Maryland @ Florida: Maryland +7.5

Arizona @ Duke: Duke -9.5

Arkansas @ Texas Tech: Arkansas +5.5 MLB:

Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies ML

Guardians @ Royals: u8.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Astros: Astros ML

Pirates @ Marlins: Pirates ML

Tigers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Athletics @ Mariners: Mariners ML Friday Men's College Basketball (SWEET 16):

Ole Miss @ Michigan State: Michigan State -2.5

Kentucky @ Tennessee: Tennessee -4.5

Michigan @ Auburn: Michigan +9.5

Purdue @ Houston: Houston -8.5 Women's College Basketball (SWEET 16):

UNC @ Duke: Duke -4.5

Maryland @ South Carolina: South Carolina -17.5

LSU @ NC State: LSU -3.5

TBD

Saturday Men's College Basketball (ELITE 8):

TBD Women's College Basketball (SWEET 16):

Notre Dame @ TCU: Notre Dame -6.5

Tennessee @ Texas: Tennessee +7.5

Oklahoma @ UConn: Oklahoma +14.5

Kansas State @ USC; USC -1.5 MLB:

TBD Sunday Men's College Basketball (ELITE 8):

TBD Women's College Basketball (ELITE 8):

TBD MLB:

TBD

Monday Women's College Basketball (ELITE 8):

TBD