$$$ Best Bets: Postseason action on the hardwood and ice!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Play-In:
Heat @ Hawks: Heat -1
Mavericks @ Grizzlies: Grizzlies -5.5
College Baseball:
TCU @ UCF: TCU ML
Boston College @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -3.5
UNC @ Virginia: UNC ML
Alabama @ LSU: LSU -1.5
Georgia State @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5
Georgia @ Vanderbilt: Georgia ML
MLB:
Marlins @ Phillies: No Runs First Inning
Yankees @ Rays: u8.5 Total Runs
Reds @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Cardinals @ Mets: Mets ML
Dodgers @ Rangers: No Runs First Inning
Athletics @ Brewers: Brewers ML
Saturday
NBA Playoffs:
Bucks @ Pacers: Bucks +5.5
Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5
Pistons @ Knicks: Knicks -6.5
Timberwolves @ Lakers: Timberwolves +4.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Blues @ Jets: Jets ML
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
Magic @ Celtics: Celtics -13.5
Warriors @ Rockets: Warriors +1.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Devils @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Senators @ Maple Leafs: u5.5 Total Runs
Wild @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
