$$$ Best Bets: Postseason action on the hardwood and ice!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Play-In:

Heat @ Hawks: Heat -1

Mavericks @ Grizzlies: Grizzlies -5.5

College Baseball:

TCU @ UCF: TCU ML

Boston College @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -3.5

UNC @ Virginia: UNC ML

Alabama @ LSU: LSU -1.5

Georgia State @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5

Georgia @ Vanderbilt: Georgia ML

MLB:

Marlins @ Phillies: No Runs First Inning

Yankees @ Rays: u8.5 Total Runs

Reds @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Cardinals @ Mets: Mets ML

Dodgers @ Rangers: No Runs First Inning

Athletics @ Brewers: Brewers ML



Saturday

NBA Playoffs:

Bucks @ Pacers: Bucks +5.5

Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5

Pistons @ Knicks: Knicks -6.5

Timberwolves @ Lakers: Timberwolves +4.5



College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

Blues @ Jets: Jets ML

Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML





Sunday

NBA Playoffs:

Magic @ Celtics: Celtics -13.5

Warriors @ Rockets: Warriors +1.5

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

Devils @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Senators @ Maple Leafs: u5.5 Total Runs

Wild @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML