$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Alabama/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Ohio State and more! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Best Bets is back! 

This time with a new set of hosts, as Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton dive into the weekend's biggest matchups, that could make you some extra spending cash! 

Week 4 of College Football:

Ole Miss +7

Oregon State/Washington State Over 58.5

Notre Dame +3.5

Week 3 of the NFL!

Falcons/Lions Over 46.5

Patriots -2.5

Vikings -1.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter every Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-Noon, ESPN 104.5

 

