$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships

41 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 12:04 PM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:
Rockets @ Pistons: Pistons -3.5
Kings @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -11.5
Suns @ Hawks: Suns -3.5
Pelicans @ Grizzlies: o239.5 Total Points
Nuggets @ Bucks: Nuggets +6.5
Raptors @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers +3.5


NHL:
Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs: u6.5 Total Goals
Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML
Blues @ Stars: Stars ML
Flyers @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
Ducks @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Devils @ Canucks: Devils ML

Saturday

College Basketball: 
TBD


NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Patriots @ Broncos: u42.5 Total Points
Rams @ Seahawks: Rams ML

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

