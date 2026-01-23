61°
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships
Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Rockets @ Pistons: Pistons -3.5
Kings @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -11.5
Suns @ Hawks: Suns -3.5
Pelicans @ Grizzlies: o239.5 Total Points
Nuggets @ Bucks: Nuggets +6.5
Raptors @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers +3.5
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs: u6.5 Total Goals
Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML
Blues @ Stars: Stars ML
Flyers @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
Ducks @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Devils @ Canucks: Devils ML
Saturday
College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Patriots @ Broncos: u42.5 Total Points
Rams @ Seahawks: Rams ML
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
