$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships! $$$

1 hour 32 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2025 Jan 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 2:27 PM January 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:
Villanova @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5
Saint Joseph’s @ Dayton: Dayton -6.5
Michigan @ Purdue: Purdue -3.5
St. Bonaventure @ VCU: St. Bonaventure +12.5
Penn State @ Iowa: Penn State +3.5
UCLA @ Washington: o137.5 Total Points

Women's College Basketball:
LSU @ South Carolina: LSU +14.5
Indiana @ Oregon: Indiana +2.5

NBA:
Trail Blazers @ Hornets: Hornets -5.5
Cavaliers @ 76ers: o228.5 Total Points
Pelicans @ Grizzlies: Pelicans +11.5

NHL: 
Golden Knights @ Stars: o5.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Islanders: Islanders ML
Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML
Utah Hockey Club @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday
NFL:
Commanders @ Eagles: Commanders +6.5
Bills @ Chiefs: Bills ML

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
TBD

