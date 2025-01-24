Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Villanova @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5
Saint Joseph’s @ Dayton: Dayton -6.5
Michigan @ Purdue: Purdue -3.5
St. Bonaventure @ VCU: St. Bonaventure +12.5
Penn State @ Iowa: Penn State +3.5
UCLA @ Washington: o137.5 Total Points
Women's College Basketball:
LSU @ South Carolina: LSU +14.5
Indiana @ Oregon: Indiana +2.5
NBA:
Trail Blazers @ Hornets: Hornets -5.5
Cavaliers @ 76ers: o228.5 Total Points
Pelicans @ Grizzlies: Pelicans +11.5
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Stars: o5.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Islanders: Islanders ML
Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML
Utah Hockey Club @ Jets: Jets ML
Saturday
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
Women's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Commanders @ Eagles: Commanders +6.5
Bills @ Chiefs: Bills ML
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
Women's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
