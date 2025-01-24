$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Villanova @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5

Saint Joseph’s @ Dayton: Dayton -6.5

Michigan @ Purdue: Purdue -3.5

St. Bonaventure @ VCU: St. Bonaventure +12.5

Penn State @ Iowa: Penn State +3.5

UCLA @ Washington: o137.5 Total Points

Women's College Basketball:

LSU @ South Carolina: LSU +14.5

Indiana @ Oregon: Indiana +2.5

NBA:

Trail Blazers @ Hornets: Hornets -5.5

Cavaliers @ 76ers: o228.5 Total Points

Pelicans @ Grizzlies: Pelicans +11.5

NHL:

Golden Knights @ Stars: o5.5 Total Goals

Flyers @ Islanders: Islanders ML

Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML

Utah Hockey Club @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday



Men's College Basketball:

TBD

Women's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Commanders @ Eagles: Commanders +6.5

Bills @ Chiefs: Bills ML

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

Women's College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD