$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Villanova @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5 (W)

Saint Joseph’s @ Dayton: Dayton -6.5 (L)

Michigan @ Purdue: Purdue -3.5 (W)

St. Bonaventure @ VCU: St. Bonaventure +12.5 (L)

Penn State @ Iowa: Penn State +3.5 (W)

UCLA @ Washington: o137.5 Total Points (L)

Women's College Basketball:

LSU @ South Carolina: LSU +14.5 (W)

Indiana @ Oregon: Indiana +2.5 (L)

NBA:

Trail Blazers @ Hornets: Hornets -5.5 (L)

Cavaliers @ 76ers: o228.5 Total Points (W)

Pelicans @ Grizzlies: Pelicans +11.5 (L)

NHL:

Golden Knights @ Stars: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

Flyers @ Islanders: Islanders ML (W)

Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML (W)

Utah Hockey Club @ Jets: Jets ML (W)

Saturday



Men's College Basketball:

Georgetown @ Providence: Providence ML (W)

Pittburgh @ Syracuse: Pittsburgh -7.5 (L)

Michigan State @ Rutgers: Michigan State -6.5 (W)

Iowa State @ Arizona State: Iowa State -9.5 (W)

Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M +2.5 (W)

Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Kentucky -2.5 (L)





Women's College Basketball:

Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -1.5 (L)

Kansas State @ Colorado: u136.5 Total Points (W)

UConn @ Creighton: Creighton +17.5 (W)

West Virginia @ Arizona: West Virginia -11.5 (L)

NBA:

Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +4.5 (W)

Celtics @ Mavericks: Mavericks +8.5 (L)

Pistons @ Magic: Magic -2.5 (W)

Pelicans @ Hornets: o227.5 Total Points (L)

Rockets @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5 (L)

Lakers @ Warriors: Warriors +2.5 (L)

NHL:

Avalanche @ Bruins: Avalanche ML (L)

Sabres @ Oilers: Oilers ML (W)

Devils @ Canadiens: Devils ML (W)

Lightning @ Red Wings: Lightning ML (L)

Kings @ Blue Jackets: o5.5 Total Goals (L)

Panthers @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals (L)

Sunday

NFL:

Commanders @ Eagles: Commanders +6.5

Bills @ Chiefs: Bills ML

Men's College Basketball:

Maryland @ Indiana: Maryland -2.5

UAB @ Memphis: Memphis -7.5

Nebraska @ Wisconsin: Nebraska +7.5

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Stonehill: o143.5 Total Points

Florida Atlantic @ North Texas: u137.5 Total Points

Navy @ Army: Army -1.5

NHL:

Avalanche @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Utah Hockey Club @ Senators: Utah Hockey Club ML

Flames @ Jets: Jets ML

Wild @ Blackhawks: Wild ML

Panthers @ Golden Knights: o5.5 Total Goals