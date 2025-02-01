Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Villanova @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5 (W)
Saint Joseph’s @ Dayton: Dayton -6.5 (L)
Michigan @ Purdue: Purdue -3.5 (W)
St. Bonaventure @ VCU: St. Bonaventure +12.5 (L)
Penn State @ Iowa: Penn State +3.5 (W)
UCLA @ Washington: o137.5 Total Points (L)
Women's College Basketball:
LSU @ South Carolina: LSU +14.5 (W)
Indiana @ Oregon: Indiana +2.5 (L)
NBA:
Trail Blazers @ Hornets: Hornets -5.5 (L)
Cavaliers @ 76ers: o228.5 Total Points (W)
Pelicans @ Grizzlies: Pelicans +11.5 (L)
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Stars: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Flyers @ Islanders: Islanders ML (W)
Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML (W)
Utah Hockey Club @ Jets: Jets ML (W)
Saturday
Men's College Basketball:
Georgetown @ Providence: Providence ML (W)
Pittburgh @ Syracuse: Pittsburgh -7.5 (L)
Michigan State @ Rutgers: Michigan State -6.5 (W)
Iowa State @ Arizona State: Iowa State -9.5 (W)
Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M +2.5 (W)
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Kentucky -2.5 (L)
Women's College Basketball:
Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -1.5 (L)
Kansas State @ Colorado: u136.5 Total Points (W)
UConn @ Creighton: Creighton +17.5 (W)
West Virginia @ Arizona: West Virginia -11.5 (L)
NBA:
Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +4.5 (W)
Celtics @ Mavericks: Mavericks +8.5 (L)
Pistons @ Magic: Magic -2.5 (W)
Pelicans @ Hornets: o227.5 Total Points (L)
Rockets @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5 (L)
Lakers @ Warriors: Warriors +2.5 (L)
NHL:
Avalanche @ Bruins: Avalanche ML (L)
Sabres @ Oilers: Oilers ML (W)
Devils @ Canadiens: Devils ML (W)
Lightning @ Red Wings: Lightning ML (L)
Kings @ Blue Jackets: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Panthers @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Commanders @ Eagles: Commanders +6.5
Bills @ Chiefs: Bills ML
Men's College Basketball:
Maryland @ Indiana: Maryland -2.5
UAB @ Memphis: Memphis -7.5
Nebraska @ Wisconsin: Nebraska +7.5
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Stonehill: o143.5 Total Points
Florida Atlantic @ North Texas: u137.5 Total Points
Navy @ Army: Army -1.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Utah Hockey Club @ Senators: Utah Hockey Club ML
Flames @ Jets: Jets ML
Wild @ Blackhawks: Wild ML
Panthers @ Golden Knights: o5.5 Total Goals
