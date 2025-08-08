88°
$$$ Best Bets: MLB, PGA & WNBA Heat Up!

2 hours 50 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 1:53 PM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB, the WNBA and the PGA Tour Playoffs.

PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:
Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Friday

MLB:
Astros @ Yankees: o7.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Tigers: Tigers -1.5
Royals @ Twins: u8.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs ML
Blue Jays @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs
Nationals @ Giants: Giants ML

WNBA:
Mystics @ Lynx: o157.5 Total Points
Liberty @ Wings: Wings +7.5
Storm @ Aces: Aces ML

Saturday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Sunday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

