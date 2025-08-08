88°
$$$ Best Bets: MLB, PGA & WNBA Heat Up!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB, the WNBA and the PGA Tour Playoffs.
PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:
Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1100)
Friday
MLB:
Astros @ Yankees: o7.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Tigers: Tigers -1.5
Royals @ Twins: u8.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs ML
Blue Jays @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs
Nationals @ Giants: Giants ML
WNBA:
Mystics @ Lynx: o157.5 Total Points
Liberty @ Wings: Wings +7.5
Storm @ Aces: Aces ML
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
