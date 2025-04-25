72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Might be time to get the brooms out in the NBA and NHL playoffs!

2 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 4:55 PM April 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Celtics @ Magic: Celtics -4.5
Pacers @  Bucks: Pacers +5.5
Lakers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -2.5

College Baseball:
West Virginia @ UCF: West Virginia ML
Virginia Tech @ Duke: Duke ML
Mississippi State @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5
Houston @ Kansas State: Kansas State ML
Dallas Baptist @ Louisiana Tech: Dallas Baptist -1.5
Tennessee @ LSU: LSU ML

MLB:
Mets @ Nationals: Mets ML
Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Astros @ Royals: u8.5 Total Runs
Reds @ Rockies: Reds ML
Braves @ Diamondbacks: No Runs First Inning
Pirates @ Dodgers: No Runs First Inning

NHL Playoffs:
Capitals @ Canadiens: o5.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Devils: Hurricanes ML
Kings @ Oilers: Oilers ML

Saturday

NBA Playoffs:
Cavaliers @ Heat: Cavaliers -5.5
Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -14.5
Nuggets @ Clippers: Nuggets +6.5
Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -2.5

Trending News

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
Lightning @ Panthers: Lightning ML
Golden Knights @ Wild: Golden Knights ML
Maple Leafs @ Senators: o5.5 Total Goals
Stars @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days