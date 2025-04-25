Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Might be time to get the brooms out in the NBA and NHL playoffs!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Celtics @ Magic: Celtics -4.5
Pacers @ Bucks: Pacers +5.5
Lakers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -2.5
College Baseball:
West Virginia @ UCF: West Virginia ML
Virginia Tech @ Duke: Duke ML
Mississippi State @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5
Houston @ Kansas State: Kansas State ML
Dallas Baptist @ Louisiana Tech: Dallas Baptist -1.5
Tennessee @ LSU: LSU ML
MLB:
Mets @ Nationals: Mets ML
Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Astros @ Royals: u8.5 Total Runs
Reds @ Rockies: Reds ML
Braves @ Diamondbacks: No Runs First Inning
Pirates @ Dodgers: No Runs First Inning
NHL Playoffs:
Capitals @ Canadiens: o5.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Devils: Hurricanes ML
Kings @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Saturday
NBA Playoffs:
Cavaliers @ Heat: Cavaliers -5.5
Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -14.5
Nuggets @ Clippers: Nuggets +6.5
Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -2.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Lightning @ Panthers: Lightning ML
Golden Knights @ Wild: Golden Knights ML
Maple Leafs @ Senators: o5.5 Total Goals
Stars @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
