Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Jam-packed sports weekend!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and the MLB!
You can also check out Hunter's Masters Best Bet$ for his pre-tournament picks, as there is still some real value heading into moving day!
Friday
NBA:
Magic @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5
Cavaliers @ Knicks: Knicks -1.5
Thunder @ Jazz: Jazz +9.5
Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -6.5
Spurs @ Suns: Suns -4.5
Rockets @ Lakers: u226.5 Total Points
College Baseball:
Northwestern @ Michigan State: Michigan State -1.5
Wake Forest @ UNC: UNC ML
Arizona State @ Cincinnati: Arizona State ML
Texas @ Kentucky: Texas ML
LSU @ Auburn: LSU -1.5
Tennessee @ Ole Miss: Tennessee -1.5
MLB:
Royals @ Guardians: u7.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ Reds: Reds ML
Giants @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Angels @ Astros: Astros ML
Phillies @ Cardinals: Phillies ML
Brewers @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML
NHL:
Canadiens @ Senators: Senators ML
Penguins @ Devils: Devils ML
Red Wings @ Lightning: Lightning -1.5
Sharks @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Wild @ Flames: Flames ML
Trending News
Saturday
NBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge firefighters respond to house fire early Friday morning
-
Garage catches fire after Friday morning arson, firefighters rescue dog from building
-
2une In Previews: EBRPSS Spring Fling Hiring Event
-
2une In Previews: Strawberry Festival
-
US egg prices increase to record high, dashing hopes of cheap eggs...