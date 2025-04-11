80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Jam-packed sports weekend!

36 minutes 1 second ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 2:49 PM April 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and the MLB!

You can also check out Hunter's Masters Best Bet$ for his pre-tournament picks, as there is still some real value heading into moving day! 

Friday

NBA:
Magic @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5
Cavaliers @ Knicks: Knicks -1.5
Thunder @ Jazz: Jazz +9.5
Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -6.5
Spurs @ Suns: Suns -4.5
Rockets @ Lakers: u226.5 Total Points

College Baseball:
Northwestern @ Michigan State: Michigan State -1.5
Wake Forest @ UNC: UNC ML
Arizona State @ Cincinnati: Arizona State ML
Texas @ Kentucky: Texas ML
LSU @ Auburn: LSU -1.5
Tennessee @ Ole Miss: Tennessee -1.5

MLB:
Royals @ Guardians: u7.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ Reds: Reds ML
Giants @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Angels @ Astros: Astros ML
Phillies @ Cardinals: Phillies ML
Brewers @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML

NHL:
Canadiens @ Senators: Senators ML
Penguins @ Devils: Devils ML
Red Wings @ Lightning: Lightning -1.5
Sharks @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Wild @ Flames: Flames ML

Trending News

Saturday

NBA:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NBA:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days