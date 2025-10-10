$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: Mateer vs. Manning in the Red River Rivalry

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals. Friday

College Football:

South Florida @ North Texas: South Florida ML

Fresno State @ Colorado State: u47.5 Total Points

Rutgers @ Washington: Rutgers +11.5



MLB Division Series:

Tigers @ Mariners: Tigers ML WNBA Finals:

Aces @ Mercury: Mercury ML Saturday College Football:

Alabama @ Missouri: Missouri +3.5

Oklahoma @ Texas: Texas ML

Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -6.5

Iowa State @ Colorado: Colorado ML

Georgia @ Auburn: Georgia -3.5

South Carolina @ LSU: u44.5 Total Points



MLB Division Series:

NHL:

Kings @ Jets: Jets ML

Blues @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals

Devils @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals

Rangers @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals

Flyers @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Canucks @ Oilers: u6.5 Total Goals Sunday

NFL:

Broncos @ Jets: u43.5 Total Points

Browns @ Steelers: Browns +6.5

Cardinals @ Colts: Cardinals +7.5

Patriots @ Saints: Saints +3.5

Cowboys @ Panthers: Cowboys -2.5

Seahawks @ Jaguars: Seahawks +1.5



MLB Division Series:

