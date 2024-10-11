$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: LSU finds themselves underdogs in Death Valley! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!

Friday

College Football:

Northwestern @ Maryland: u45.5

UNLV @ Utah State: u66.5

Utah @ Arizona: Utah -5.5

NHL:

Lightning @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Jets: Blackhawks +1.5

Blues @ Knights: Knights -1.5

Flyers @ Canucks: Canucks ML

MLB:

Padres @ Dodgers: No Runs First Inning

Saturday

College Football:

South Carolina @ Alabama: Alabama Team Total o35.5

Texas @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma +14.5

Florida @ Tennessee: u57.5 Total Points

Ohio State @ Oregon: Ohio State -2.5

Ole Miss @ LSU: LSU +3.5

Kansas State @ Colorado: Colorado +3.5

MLB:

Tigers @ Guardians: Tigers ML

NHL:

Kings @ Bruins: Bruins ML

Devils @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Runs

Utah Hockey Clubs @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Kraken @ Wild: Kraken ML

Blackhawks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5

Flyers @ Flames u6.5 Total Runs

Sunday

NFL:

Jaguars @ Bears: Bears -1.5

Commanders @ Ravens: Commanders +6.5

Texans @ Patriots: Texans -6.5

Chargers @ Broncos: Broncos +3

Lions @ Cowboys: Lions -3

Bengals @ Giants: Bengals -3.5

NHL:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty -6.5