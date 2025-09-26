87°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: Tigers go to war in Oxford

45 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 4:01 PM September 26, 2025 in News
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the Ryder Cup, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs.

Friday

College Football:
Florida State @ Virginia: o59.5 Total Points
TCU @ Arizona State: Arizona State -2.5
Houston @ Oregon State: u47.5 Total Points

MLB:
White Sox @ Nationals: o8.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Orioles @ Yankees: u8.5 Total Runs
Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Mets @ Marlins: Marlins ML
Reds @ Brewers: Brewers ML

WNBA: 
Aces @ Fever: u162.5 Total Points
Lynx @ Mercury: Lynx -3.5

Saturday

College Football:
Notre Dame @ Arkansas: o63.5 Total Points
Duke @ Syracuse: Duke -4.5
LSU @ Ole Miss: u55.5 Total Points
Auburn @ Texas A&M: o52.5 Total Points
Alabama @ Georgia: Georgia -2.5
Oregon @ Penn State

Ryder Cup:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Vikings @ Steelers: Vikings -2.5
Eagles @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers +3.5
Colts @ Rams: Rams -2.5
Bears @ Raiders: Bears +1.5
Raves @ Chiefs: Ravens -2.5
Packers @ Cowboys: Packers -6.5

Ryder Cup:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

Radar
7 Days