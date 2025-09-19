$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Jackson Arnold returns to Norman

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs.

Friday



College Football:

Tulsa @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -9.5

Iowa @ Rutgers: u46.5 Total Points

MLB:

Cubs @ Reds: u8.5 Total Runs

Braves @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Nationals @ Mets: Mets ML

Blue Jays @ Royals: u9.5 Total Runs

Padres @ White Sox: Padres ML

Guardians @ Twins: o7.5 Total Runs

WNBA:

Liberty @ Mercury: Liberty +2.5

Saturday

College Football:

Arkansas @ Memphis: Memphis +7.5

Texas Tech @ Utah: Texas Tech +3.5

Syracuse @ Clemson: u54.5 Total Points

Auburn @ Oklahoma: Auburn +7.5

Tulane @ Ole Miss: u61.5 Total Points

Florida @ Miami: Miami -7.5



MLB:

TBD





Sunday

NFL:

Texans @ Jaguars: u44.5 Total Points

Jets @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers -6.5

Colts @ Titans: Titans +4.5

Falcons @ Panthers: Falcons -5.5

Rams @ Eagles: Rams +3.5

Saints @ Seahawks: Saints +7.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

Fever @ Aces: Aces -8.5