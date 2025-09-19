92°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Jackson Arnold returns to Norman

46 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 4:23 PM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs.

Friday

College Football:
Tulsa @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -9.5
Iowa @ Rutgers: u46.5 Total Points

MLB:
Cubs @ Reds: u8.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Nationals @ Mets: Mets ML
Blue Jays @ Royals: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ White Sox: Padres ML
Guardians @ Twins: o7.5 Total Runs

WNBA: 
Liberty @ Mercury: Liberty +2.5

Saturday

College Football:
Arkansas @ Memphis: Memphis +7.5
Texas Tech @ Utah: Texas Tech +3.5
Syracuse @ Clemson: u54.5 Total Points
Auburn @ Oklahoma: Auburn +7.5
Tulane @ Ole Miss: u61.5 Total Points
Florida @ Miami: Miami -7.5

MLB:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Texans @ Jaguars: u44.5 Total Points
Jets @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers -6.5
Colts @ Titans: Titans +4.5
Falcons @ Panthers: Falcons -5.5
Rams @ Eagles: Rams +3.5
Saints @ Seahawks: Saints +7.5

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
Fever @ Aces: Aces -8.5

