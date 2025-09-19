Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Jackson Arnold returns to Norman
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs.
Friday
College Football:
Tulsa @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -9.5
Iowa @ Rutgers: u46.5 Total Points
MLB:
Cubs @ Reds: u8.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Nationals @ Mets: Mets ML
Blue Jays @ Royals: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ White Sox: Padres ML
Guardians @ Twins: o7.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Liberty @ Mercury: Liberty +2.5
Saturday
College Football:
Arkansas @ Memphis: Memphis +7.5
Texas Tech @ Utah: Texas Tech +3.5
Syracuse @ Clemson: u54.5 Total Points
Auburn @ Oklahoma: Auburn +7.5
Tulane @ Ole Miss: u61.5 Total Points
Florida @ Miami: Miami -7.5
Trending News
MLB:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Texans @ Jaguars: u44.5 Total Points
Jets @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers -6.5
Colts @ Titans: Titans +4.5
Falcons @ Panthers: Falcons -5.5
Rams @ Eagles: Rams +3.5
Saints @ Seahawks: Saints +7.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Fever @ Aces: Aces -8.5
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...
-
Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October
-
LDEQ to test seafood for contamination from Smitty's Supply explosion
-
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health...
-
One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston...