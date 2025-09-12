$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: Tigers vs. Gators & Are the Bulldogs playing possum?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA. Friday

College Football:

Indiana State @ Indiana: o59.5 Total Points

Colgate @ Syracuse: u64.5 Total Points

Colorado @ Houston: Colorado +4.5

Kansas State @ Arizona: Kansas State -1.5

New Mexico @ UCLA: UCLA -13.5 MLB:

Royals @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs

Orioles @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Rangers @ Mets: Rangers ML

Tigers @ Marlins: Tigers ML

Cardinals @ Brewers: u8.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Padres: Padres -1.5



Saturday College Football:

Clemson @ Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech +3.5

Georgia @ Tennessee: Tennessee +4.5

South Florida @ Miami: u56.5 Total Points

Texas A&M @ Notre Dame: u49.5 Total Points

Florida @ LSU: Florida Team Total u20.5 Total Points

Duke @ Tulane: Tulane -1.5 MLB:

TBD



Trending News 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing had become 'more political,' authorities say

Authorities identify mechanic who was fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday Sunday NFL:

Giants @ Cowboys: Cowboys -4.5

Jaguars @ Bengals: u49.5 Total Points

Rams @ Titans: Rams -5.5

Panthers @ Cardinals: Cardinals -6.5

Eagles @ Chiefs: Eagles ML

Falcons @ Vikings: o44.5 Total Points MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD