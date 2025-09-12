83°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: Tigers vs. Gators & Are the Bulldogs playing possum?

2 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 5:38 PM September 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA.

Friday

College Football:
Indiana State @ Indiana: o59.5 Total Points
Colgate @ Syracuse: u64.5 Total Points
Colorado @ Houston: Colorado +4.5
Kansas State @ Arizona: Kansas State -1.5
New Mexico @ UCLA: UCLA -13.5

MLB:
Royals @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs
Orioles @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Rangers @ Mets: Rangers ML
Tigers @ Marlins: Tigers ML
Cardinals @ Brewers: u8.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Padres: Padres -1.5

Saturday

College Football:
Clemson @ Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech +3.5
Georgia @ Tennessee: Tennessee +4.5
South Florida @ Miami: u56.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ Notre Dame: u49.5 Total Points
Florida @ LSU: Florida Team Total u20.5 Total Points
Duke @ Tulane: Tulane -1.5

MLB:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Giants @ Cowboys: Cowboys -4.5
Jaguars @ Bengals: u49.5 Total Points
Rams @ Titans: Rams -5.5
Panthers @ Cardinals: Cardinals -6.5
Eagles @ Chiefs: Eagles ML
Falcons @ Vikings: o44.5 Total Points

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

