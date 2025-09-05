$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 2: Night Battle in Norman, Oklahoma!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA.

Friday



College Football:

James Madison @ Louisville: Louisville -13.5

Western Illinois @ Northwestern: u49.5 Total Points

Northern Illinois @ Maryland: u45.5 Total Points

Eastern Washington @ Boise State: Boise State -30.5

NFL:

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chargers +3.5

MLB:

Mets @ Reds: Mets ML

White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Blue Jays @ Yankees: Blue Jays ML

Dodgers @ Orioles: Dodgers ML

Guardians @ Rays: o7.5 Total Runs

Padres @ Rockies: Padres -1.5



WNBA:

Sparks @ Dream: Sparks +6.5

Sky @ Fever: Fever -10.5

Liberty @ Storm: Liberty ML

Saturday

College Football:

Illinois @ Duke: Duke +3.5

Iowa @ Iowa State: Iowa State -2.5

Ole Miss @ Kentucky: Kentucky +10.5

Michigan @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -4.5

LA Tech @ LSU: LSU -37.5

Arizona State @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +6.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

Mercury @ Sun: Mercury -10.5

Lynx @ Valkyries: Lynx -6.5





Sunday

NFL:

Steelers @ Jets: Steelers -2.5

Giants @ Commanders: u45.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Browns: o47.5 Total Points

Titans @ Broncos: u42.5 Total Points

Lions @ Packers: Lions +2.5

Raves @ Bills: Bills +1.5

MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD