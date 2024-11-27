$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 14: Thankful for Football! $$$

Hunter McCann has this Thanksgiving weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Thursday

NFL:

Bears @ Lions: Lions -9.5

Giants @ Cowboys: Cowboys -3.5

Dolphins @ Packers: Packers -3.5

College Football:

Memphis @ Tulane: Tulane -13.5

Friday

NFL:

Raiders @ Chiefs: Chiefs -12.5

College Football:

Oregon State @ Boise State: Oregon State +18.5

Oklahoma State @ Colorado: Oklahoma State +17.5

Texas State @ South Alabama: South Alabama +1.5

Mississippi State @ Ole Miss: Mississippi State +26.5

Stanford @ San Jose State: San Jose State -2.5

Georgia Tech @ Georgia: Georgia Tech +19.5

Saturday

College Football:

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +10.5

South Carolina @ Clemson: u49.5 Total Points

Auburn @ Alabama: Alabama -11.5

Arkansas @ Missouri: Arkansas +3.5

Oklahoma @ LSU: LSU -5.5

Texas @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M +5.5

Sunday

NFL:

Chargers @ Falcons: Chargers -1.5

Colts @ Patriots: Colts -2.5

Titans @ Commanders: Commanders -5.5

Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -5.5

Eagles @ Ravens: Ravens -2.5

49ers @ Bills: Bills -6.5

