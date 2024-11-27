Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 14: Thankful for Football! $$$
Hunter McCann has this Thanksgiving weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Thursday
NFL:
Bears @ Lions: Lions -9.5
Giants @ Cowboys: Cowboys -3.5
Dolphins @ Packers: Packers -3.5
College Football:
Memphis @ Tulane: Tulane -13.5
Friday
NFL:
Raiders @ Chiefs: Chiefs -12.5
College Football:
Oregon State @ Boise State: Oregon State +18.5
Oklahoma State @ Colorado: Oklahoma State +17.5
Texas State @ South Alabama: South Alabama +1.5
Mississippi State @ Ole Miss: Mississippi State +26.5
Stanford @ San Jose State: San Jose State -2.5
Georgia Tech @ Georgia: Georgia Tech +19.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Saturday
College Football:
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +10.5
South Carolina @ Clemson: u49.5 Total Points
Auburn @ Alabama: Alabama -11.5
Arkansas @ Missouri: Arkansas +3.5
Oklahoma @ LSU: LSU -5.5
Texas @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M +5.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Chargers @ Falcons: Chargers -1.5
Colts @ Patriots: Colts -2.5
Titans @ Commanders: Commanders -5.5
Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -5.5
Eagles @ Ravens: Ravens -2.5
49ers @ Bills: Bills -6.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
