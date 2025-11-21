$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Will Tennessee finally snap its two-decade skid in The Swamp?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL. Friday

College Football:

Florida State @ NC State: o58.5 Total Points

Hawaii @ UNLV: UNLV -2.5 NBA:

Pacers @ Cavaliers: u240.5 Total Points

Heat @ Bulls: Heat +2.5

Pelicans @ Mavericks: Mavericks -3.5

Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves -4.5

Nuggets @ Rockets: Nuggets +2.5

Trail Blazers @ Warriors: Warriors -9.5 NHL:

Blackhawks @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Penguins: o5.5 Total Goals

Hurricanes @ Jets: Hurricanes ML

Bruins @ Kings: Kings ML



Saturday College Football:

Missouri @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -6.5

Arkansas @ Texas: Arkansas +8.5

Duke @ UNC: Duke -6.5

Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -8.5

Tennessee @ Florida: Tennessee -3.5

Western Kentucky @ LSU: LSU -21.5



NBA:

Patriots @ Bengals: o50.5 Total Points

Giants @ Lions: Lions -12.5

Colts @ Chiefs: Chiefs -2.5

Falcons @ Saints: Saints -1.5

Eagles @ Cowboys: Cowboys +3.5

Buccaneers @ Rams: Rams -6.5



