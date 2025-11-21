76°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Will Tennessee finally snap its two-decade skid in The Swamp?

Friday, November 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.

Friday

College Football:
Florida State @ NC State: o58.5 Total Points
Hawaii @ UNLV: UNLV -2.5

NBA:
Pacers @ Cavaliers: u240.5 Total Points
Heat @ Bulls: Heat +2.5
Pelicans @ Mavericks: Mavericks -3.5
Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves -4.5
Nuggets @ Rockets: Nuggets +2.5
Trail Blazers @ Warriors: Warriors -9.5

NHL:
Blackhawks @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Penguins: o5.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Jets: Hurricanes ML
Bruins @ Kings: Kings ML

Saturday

College Football:
Missouri @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -6.5
Arkansas @ Texas: Arkansas +8.5
Duke @ UNC: Duke -6.5
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -8.5
Tennessee @ Florida: Tennessee -3.5
Western Kentucky @ LSU: LSU -21.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Patriots @ Bengals: o50.5 Total Points
Giants @ Lions: Lions -12.5
Colts @ Chiefs: Chiefs -2.5
Falcons @ Saints: Saints -1.5
Eagles @ Cowboys: Cowboys +3.5
Buccaneers @ Rams: Rams -6.5

NBA:
TBD


NHL:
TBD

