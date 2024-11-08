$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death Valley! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

California @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest +7.5

Rice @ Memphis: Rice +7.5

Iowa @ UCLA: u44.5 Total Points

New Mexico @ Sand Diego State: New Mexico +3.0

NHL:

Red Wings @ Leafs: Leafs ML

Penguins @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Golden Knights @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Ducks: o5.5 Total Goals

NBA:

Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks ML

Warriors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4.5

Bucks @ Knicks: Bucks +7.5

Suns @ Mavericks: Mavericks -2.5

Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -8.5

Heat @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5

Men's College Basketball:

Army @ Duke: Duke -33.5

Boston College @ VCU: VCU -10.5

Grambling State @ Ole Miss: u143.5 Total Points

UNC @ Kansas: Kansas -7.5

Montana @ Oregon: Oregon -16.5

UCLA @ New Mexico: UCLA -4.5

Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Georgia Tech: o63.5 Total Points

Georgia @ Ole Miss: Georgia -2.5

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +7.5

Alabama @ LSU: LSU +3.0

BUY @ Utah: BYU -2.5

NHL:

TBD



NBA:

TBD

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Giants @ Panthers: u40.5 Total Points

Bills @ Colts: Bills -3.5

Steelers @ Commanders: Commanders -2.5

49ers @ Buccaneers: 49ers Team Total o27.5 Total Points

Jets @ Cardinals: Cardinals ML

Lions @ Texans: Lions -3.5

NHL:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

Men's College Basketball:

TBD