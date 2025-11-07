$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling dangerous!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

Houston @ UCF: Houston -1.5

Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane +3.5

Northwestern @ USC: USC -13.5





NBA:

Celtics @ Magic: Celtics +3.5

Pistons @ Nets: Nets +10.5

Rockets @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5

Bulls @ Bucks: Bucks -4.5

Hornets @ Heat: u234.5 Total Points

Warriors @ Nuggets: Warriors +9.5

NHL:

Rangers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Islanders: Islanders ML

Blackhawks @ Flames: Flames ML

Jets @ Sharks: Jets ML





Saturday

College Football:

BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -9.5

Georgia @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +10.5

Indiana @ Penn State: Indiana -13.5

Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M -6.5

Oregon @ Iowa: Iowa +6.5

LSU @ Alabama: LSU +10.5





NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD





Sunday

NFL:

Falcons @ Colts: Colts -6.5

Giants @ Bears: Giants +4.5

Jaguars @ Texans: Jaguars ML

Browns @ Jets: Browns -1.5

Cardinals @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points

Lions @ Commanders: Lions -8.5



NBA:

TBD





NHL:

TBD