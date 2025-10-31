$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the road victory over Texas?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL. Friday

College Football:

Memphis @ Rice: Memphis -13.5

UNC @ Syracuse: Syracuse -1.5

Sam Houston State @ LA Tech: Sam Houston State +17.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning NBA:

Celtics @ 76ers: Celtics -1.0

Hawks @ Pacers: Pacers +2.5

Knicks @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5

Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -4.5

Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +3.5

Pelicans @ Clippers: Pelicans +11.5 NHL:

Islanders @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Red Wings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals



College Football:

Vanderbilt @ Texas: Texas -2.5

Georgia @ Florida: u50.5 Total Points

Virginia @ California: Virginia -5.5

South Carolina @ Ole Miss: South Carolina +12.5

Oklahoma @ Tennessee: Oklahoma +3.5

Cincinnati @ Utah: Cincinnati +10.5



MLB World Series:

TBD (If needed) NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD Sunday NFL:

Broncos @ Texans: Broncos ML

Colts @ Steelers: u50.5 Total Points

Bears @ Bengals: Bears -2.5

Chargers @ Titans: Chargers -9.5

Chiefs @ Bills: Bills ML

Seahawks @ Commanders: Commanders +3.5



NBA:

TBD





NHL:

TBD