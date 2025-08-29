79°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 1: Tigers vs. Tigers in the Battle for Death Valley!

2 hours 44 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 9:36 AM August 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, MLB and the WNBA.

Friday

College Football:
Western Michigan @ Michigan State: Western Michigan +20.5
Appalachian State @ Charlotte: Charlotte +5.5
Auburn @ Baylor: Baylor +2.5
Georgia Tech @ Colorado: Colorado +4.5
UNLV @ Sam Houston: UNLV -9.5
Central Michigan @ San Jose State: u51.5 Total Points

MLB:
Mariners @ Guardians: Mariners ML
Marlins @ Mets: Mets ML
Pirates @ Red Sox: Paul Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts
Yankees @ White Sox: Yankees -1.5
Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs -1.5
Rangers @ Athletics: Rangers ML

WNBA:
Wings @ Dream: o164.5 Total Points
Fever @ Sparks: Fever ML

Saturday

College Football:
Syracuse @ Tennessee: Tennessee -13.5
Texas @ Ohio State: u47.5 Total Points
Northwestern @ Tulane: Tulane -4.5
Alabama @ Florida State: Alabama -13.5
LSU @ Clemson: u57.5 Total Points
Utah @ UCLA: UCLA +5.5 

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
Lynx @ Sun: Lynx -14.5
Mystics @ Valkyries: Mystics +5.5
Sky @ Storm: o162.5 Total Points
Liberty @ Mercury: Liberty ML

Sunday

College Football:
Virginia Tech @ South Carolina: South Carolina -7.5
Notre Dame @ Miami: Miami ML

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

