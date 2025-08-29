$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 1: Tigers vs. Tigers in the Battle for Death Valley!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, MLB and the WNBA. Friday

College Football:

Western Michigan @ Michigan State: Western Michigan +20.5

Appalachian State @ Charlotte: Charlotte +5.5

Auburn @ Baylor: Baylor +2.5

Georgia Tech @ Colorado: Colorado +4.5

UNLV @ Sam Houston: UNLV -9.5

Central Michigan @ San Jose State: u51.5 Total Points MLB:

Mariners @ Guardians: Mariners ML

Marlins @ Mets: Mets ML

Pirates @ Red Sox: Paul Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts

Yankees @ White Sox: Yankees -1.5

Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs -1.5

Rangers @ Athletics: Rangers ML



WNBA:

Wings @ Dream: o164.5 Total Points

Fever @ Sparks: Fever ML

Saturday College Football:

Syracuse @ Tennessee: Tennessee -13.5

Texas @ Ohio State: u47.5 Total Points

Northwestern @ Tulane: Tulane -4.5

Alabama @ Florida State: Alabama -13.5

LSU @ Clemson: u57.5 Total Points

Utah @ UCLA: UCLA +5.5 Trending News Omega Psi Phi fraternity plot removed from Southern campus following hazing death, frat's expulsion

Iberville deputies: Three arrested after Maringouin drive-by shooting MLB:

TBD WNBA:

Lynx @ Sun: Lynx -14.5

Mystics @ Valkyries: Mystics +5.5

Sky @ Storm: o162.5 Total Points

Liberty @ Mercury: Liberty ML



Sunday College Football:

Virginia Tech @ South Carolina: South Carolina -7.5

Notre Dame @ Miami: Miami ML MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD