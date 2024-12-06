$$$ Best Bets: College Football: Conference Championship Weekend

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

Western Kentucky @ Jacksonville State: u58.5 Total Points

Tulane @ Army: Tulane -5.5

UNLV @ Boise State: Boise State -4.5

Men's College Basketball:

Delaware @ Duquesne: Duquesne -3.5

Manhattan @ Saint Peter's: Saint Peter's -9.5

Mt. St. Mary's @ Marist: Mt. St. Mary's +5.5

Charleston Southern @ Davidson: Davidson -13.5

Portland @ Kent State: Portland +13.5

Illinois @ Northwestern: Illinois -3.5

NBA:

Magic @ 76ers: Magic -3.5

Bucks @ Celtics: Bucks +8.5

Lakers @ Hawks: Hawks -5.5

Kings @ Spurs: Kings -6.5

Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls +3.5

Jazz @ Trail Blazers: u226.5 Total Points

NHL:

Capitals @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML

Kraken @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals

Penguins @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Stars @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals

Blue Jackets @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Ducks: Wild ML

Saturday

College Football:

Iowa State @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML

Ohio @ Miami (OH): Ohio ML

Georgia @ Texas: Georgia ML

Marshall @ ULL: ULL -5.5

Clemson @ SMU: SMU -2.5

Penn State @ Oregon: Oregon ML

Men's College Basketball:

Kansas State @ St. John's: St. John's -9.5

Clemson @ Miami: Clemson -3.5

Boston College @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -9.5

Wisconsin @ Marquette: Wisconsin +7.5

Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech +9.5

Florida State @ NC State: NC State -4.5





NBA:

TBD

NHL:

Utah Hockey Club @ Sabres: o5.5 Total Goals

Flyers @ Bruins: Bruins ML

Jets @ Blackhawks: Jets ML

Hurricanes @ Islanders: u6.5 Total Goals

Sharks @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5

Blues @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5

Sunday

NFL:

Raiders @ Buccaneers: Raiders +7.5

Panthers @ Eagles: Panthers +14.5

Falcons @ Vikings: u46.5 Total Points

Bills @ Rams: Bills -3.5

Bears @ 49ers: Bears +3.5

Bengals @ Cowboys (MNF): Bengals -5.5

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD