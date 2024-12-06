Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football: Conference Championship Weekend
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
Western Kentucky @ Jacksonville State: u58.5 Total Points
Tulane @ Army: Tulane -5.5
UNLV @ Boise State: Boise State -4.5
Men's College Basketball:
Delaware @ Duquesne: Duquesne -3.5
Manhattan @ Saint Peter's: Saint Peter's -9.5
Mt. St. Mary's @ Marist: Mt. St. Mary's +5.5
Charleston Southern @ Davidson: Davidson -13.5
Portland @ Kent State: Portland +13.5
Illinois @ Northwestern: Illinois -3.5
NBA:
Magic @ 76ers: Magic -3.5
Bucks @ Celtics: Bucks +8.5
Lakers @ Hawks: Hawks -5.5
Kings @ Spurs: Kings -6.5
Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls +3.5
Jazz @ Trail Blazers: u226.5 Total Points
NHL:
Capitals @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML
Kraken @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals
Penguins @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Stars @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals
Blue Jackets @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Ducks: Wild ML
Saturday
College Football:
Iowa State @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML
Ohio @ Miami (OH): Ohio ML
Georgia @ Texas: Georgia ML
Marshall @ ULL: ULL -5.5
Clemson @ SMU: SMU -2.5
Penn State @ Oregon: Oregon ML
Men's College Basketball:
Kansas State @ St. John's: St. John's -9.5
Clemson @ Miami: Clemson -3.5
Boston College @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -9.5
Wisconsin @ Marquette: Wisconsin +7.5
Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech +9.5
Florida State @ NC State: NC State -4.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
Utah Hockey Club @ Sabres: o5.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Bruins: Bruins ML
Jets @ Blackhawks: Jets ML
Hurricanes @ Islanders: u6.5 Total Goals
Sharks @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5
Blues @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5
Sunday
NFL:
Raiders @ Buccaneers: Raiders +7.5
Panthers @ Eagles: Panthers +14.5
Falcons @ Vikings: u46.5 Total Points
Bills @ Rams: Bills -3.5
Bears @ 49ers: Bears +3.5
Bengals @ Cowboys (MNF): Bengals -5.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
