$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:

Miami @ Louisville: Louisville ML

Florida State @ Oregon State: Florida State ML

Coastal Carolina @ Auburn: Coastal Carolina ML



MLB:

Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Cubs @ Tigers: Cubs +1.5

Astros @ Guardians: u8.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Rockies: Mets -1.5

Orioles @ Athletics: o10.5 Total Runs

Braves @ Giants: u7.5 Total Runs

WNBA:

Dream @ Sun: Dream -10.5

Sparks @ Wings: Wings +2.5

NHL:

Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML

Saturday



College Baseball:

Murray State @ Duke: Duke -2.5

West Virginia @ LSU: LSU -2.5

Tennessee @ Arkansas: Tennessee ML

UTSA @ UCLA: UTSA ML

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

Aces @ Valkyries: o159.5 Total Points

Fever @ Sky: Fever -4.5

Storm @ Mercury: Mercury +5.5





Sunday

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD



NBA Finals:

Pacers @ Thunder: Thunder -10.5