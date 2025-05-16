89°
$$$ Best Bets: College baseball regular season comes to an end!

1 hour 30 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 2:55 PM May 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Celtics: Knicks: Celtics ML

WNBA:
Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -4.5
Dream @ Mystics: Mystics +7.5
Sparks @ Valkyries: Valkyries +6.5

College Baseball:
Texas A&M @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5
Baylor @ UCF: UCF ML
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -1.5
Alabama @ Florida: Florida ML
LSU @ South Carolina: u13.5 Total Runs
Texas @ Oklahoma: Texas ML

MLB:
Pirates @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Nationals @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Mets @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks -1.5
Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Athletics @ Giants: Giants ML

NHL Playoffs:
Maple Leafs @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Saturday

WNBA:
Aces @ liberty: Liberty -3.5
Sky @ Fever: Sky +7.5
Storm @ Mercury: Mercury ML

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
Jets @ Stars: Stars ML

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
Nuggets @ Thunder: Nuggets +8.5

WNBA:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

