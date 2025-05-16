$$$ Best Bets: College baseball regular season comes to an end!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB! Friday NBA Playoffs:

Celtics: Knicks: Celtics ML WNBA:

Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -4.5

Dream @ Mystics: Mystics +7.5

Sparks @ Valkyries: Valkyries +6.5 College Baseball:

Texas A&M @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5

Baylor @ UCF: UCF ML

Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -1.5

Alabama @ Florida: Florida ML

LSU @ South Carolina: u13.5 Total Runs

Texas @ Oklahoma: Texas ML MLB:

Pirates @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Nationals @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Mets @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks -1.5

Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Athletics @ Giants: Giants ML



NHL Playoffs:

WNBA:

Aces @ liberty: Liberty -3.5

Sky @ Fever: Sky +7.5

Storm @ Mercury: Mercury ML College Baseball:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

Jets @ Stars: Stars ML



Sunday NBA Playoffs:

Nuggets @ Thunder: Nuggets +8.5 WNBA:

TBD College Baseball:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

TBD