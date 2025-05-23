Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College baseball conference tournaments!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Pacers @ Knicks: Knicks -5.5
WNBA:
Sun @ Lynx: Sun +15.5
Mystics @ Aces: Aces -14.5
Mercury @ Storm: Storm -5.5
College Baseball:
USF @ Charlotte: Charlotte ML
Arizona @ West Virginia: West Virginia ML
Nebreska @ Oregon: Oregon -1.5
Boston College @ UNC: u10.5 Runs
Texas A&M @ LSU: LSU -1.5
TCU @ Kansas: TCU ML
MLB:
Brewers @ Pirates: o6.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML
Blue Jays @ Rays: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML
Padres @ Braves: o7.5 Total Runs
Diamondbacks @ Cardinals: u8.5 Total Runs
NHL Playoffs:
Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML
Saturday
NBA Playoffs:
Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -2.5
WNBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Hurricanes @ Panthers: Hurricanes ML
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
